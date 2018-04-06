Condolences pour in for Jonathan Pitre

The Ottawa community is joining friends and family of Jonathan Pitre in mourning the teen who turned a debilitating skin disease into a source of inspiration and awareness.

Pitre died this week at age 17.

He had been living with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare blistering skin disease.

Pitre and his mother Tina Boileau shared their story and worked to raise awareness of the disease, and their courage is being remembered by prominent members of the community and ordinary citizens.

It was a privilege getting to know you Jonathan Pitre, thanks for sharing all of your great qualities with us all. You will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers to Tina and the entire Pitre family. —@ErikKarlsson65

My heart goes out to Tina and the rest of Jonathan Pitres family. He was without a doubt the most courageous and selfless person I have ever met. It was a privilege to know him and I will never forget how much inspiration one person can bring to this world. —@Smit_Treat15

Jonathan was the most positive, inspiring, mature, courageous, kind, compassionate human being I’ve ever met. His strength was only matched by his incredible mom. Sending Tina so much love. He made this world a better place, looking to the Northern Lights for you Jonathan. ❤️ —@julieturris

We are saddened by the passing of a true inspiration to our community, Jonathan Pitre, and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. —@REDBLACKS

Felt like a punch to the stomach this morning to hear of Jonathan Pitre's passing. We all could learn a lot from his unwavering perseverance, determination and courage. A tremendous fighter who refused to back down despite so many challenges in his life. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/butterflychild?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#butterflychild</a> —@MayoJ19

RIP Jonathan. Condolences to mum. You both fought hard for a different outcome. The whole city feels your loss. —@layoun44

My heart broke a little this morning when I heard Jonathan Pitre passed away. Wise beyond his years and braver than anyone should have to be. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/butterflychild?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#butterflychild</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQnjndFAfS">pic.twitter.com/UQnjndFAfS</a> —@chicolatta

I can't imagine what he and his mom went through. Extremely tough and sad. RIP. —@Samiabogossa