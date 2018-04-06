Skip to Main Content
Condolences pour in for Jonathan Pitre

The Ottawa-area community is joining friends and family of Jonathan Pitre in mourning the teen who turned a debilitating skin disease into a source of inspiration and awareness.

'Butterfly Child' remembered for his courage in the face of rare, painful skin disease

A huge hockey fan, Jonathan Pitre met the Ottawa Senators a few times and was remembered by some of their players after news of his death. (Facebook)

Pitre died this week at age 17.

He had been living with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare blistering skin disease.

Pitre and his mother Tina Boileau shared their story and worked to raise awareness of the disease, and their courage is being remembered by prominent members of the community and ordinary citizens.

