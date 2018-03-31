Coun. Jody Mitic will not seek re-election

Innes Coun. Jody Mitic has announced he will not seek re-election in 2018 in order to focus on his family and personal health.

"My decision to not seek re-election is not one I have taken lightly," he said in a statement Saturday. "I am not seeking re-election in order to spend more time with my family and ensure that my personal health and well-being are prioritized."

Mitic was elected to his first term as councillor for the east-end Innes ward in October 2014.

An Afghan war veteran, Mitic lost both of his legs below the knees in 2007 when he stepped on a landmine. In a memoir he wrote in 2015, he spoke of his struggle with depression and his addiction issues following the war.

"When I had to leave the military, I was committed to finding another way to serve my country," he said in his statement. "Public office is an extreme honour to hold, but it is also something that comes with great responsibility and sacrifice."

Last year, he took time off to deal with addiction issues.

Mitic made the announcement at his Easter pancake breakfast at St. Kateri Tekakwitha School Saturday morning. He also said in his statement he plans to endorse a candidate for the fall election.

Politicians expressed their support and gratitude for Mitic's service on social media following his announcement.