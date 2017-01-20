Commuters who take buses to or from Gatineau could be in for a few disruptions today, as transit employees launch work-to-rule actions in lieu of an all-out labour stoppage.

The union representing drivers and maintenance workers at Société de transport de l'Outaouais, or STO, advised their employer earlier this week that job action would begin Friday, after the Canada Industrial Relations Board declared that transit was not an essential service in Gatineau.

The STO is in the process of renewing a collective agreement with 485 drivers and 115 employees responsible for bus maintenance. The union has said deteriorating working conditions and scheduling are the key issues in the negotiations.

While there could be a full strike at some point, for now drivers are only undertaking on-the-clock pressure tactics such as reporting any type of defect on a bus, no matter how minor.

That could lead to more buses ending up in STO garages, delaying riders' trips. Other planned job actions include drivers refusing to work overtime or special events like Winterlude, as well as wearing jeans while behind the wheel.

The job actions could begin as early as 4 a.m. Friday.