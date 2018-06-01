Jimmy Wise to plead not guilty to murder charge

Jimmy Wise, charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Chesterville, Ont., man, will plead not guilty, according to his lawyer.

Wise, 75, was arrested Thursday by Stormont Dundas and South Glengarry OPP.

He appeared in a Cornwall courtroom Friday in a wheelchair, and told the judge he had trouble hearing.

Wise's lawyer, Ian Carter, said he has asked for Wise to be placed in the infirmary at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre.

Police will be given instructions about medications Wise needs since he had a stroke years ago, Carter said.

He will be back in court by video Monday for a bail hearing, the lawyer added.

Jimmy Wise was transported to court in Cornwall, Ont., in an OPP truck on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Prime suspect in unsolved murders

Wise is well known in the community as a backyard mechanic who gained national attention in the 1980s.

At that time, police indirectly outed Wise as the prime suspect in a string of unsolved murders in the Ottawa Valley. Wise was never charged, but police continued to investigate him for years and other court cases followed.

Wise is now charged with murder in the death of Raymond Collison, who was last seen in September 2009 outside the McCloskey Hotel in Chesterville.

The then 59-year-old had been living in a trailer in Chesterville working as a handyman and was well known for riding his bike along rural roads in the area.

Collison's badly decomposed body was found in April 2014 in a ditch north of Winchester, about 50 kilometres south of Ottawa. Police say it appeared the remains had been there for some time.