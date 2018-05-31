Jimmy Wise charged with Chesterville man's murder

Jimmy Wise has been charged with first-degree murder tied to the disappearance of a 59-year-old Chesterville, Ont., man in 2009.

Wise, now 75, was arrested today by Stormont Dundas and South Glengarry OPP.

He's accused of killing Collison, who went missing in September 2009.

Collison's body was found in April 2014 near Winchester, about 50 kilometres south of Ottawa.

Wise is expected to appear in court in Cornwall, Ont., Friday.