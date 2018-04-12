Ottawa could name rink or arena after Jonathan Pitre

Jonathan Pitre's name could one day adorn a rink or arena in the city, Ottawa's mayor says.

Jim Watson said Wednesday he's received a number of ideas from the public for how to best honour the 17-year-old, who died last week of complications from a rare and painful skin disorder.

"There have been a lot of good suggestions over social media and emails to me — whether it's a rink or an arena or a building or a road," Watson said.

"There's been such an amazing outpouring of support for the young gentleman that we will do something that is acceptable to his family and is respectful of his legacy and his memory."

Suffered from skin blistering disease

Pitre died April 4 from epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a disease that causes severe skin blistering.

Kids with EB are often referred to as "butterfly children," as their skin is so fragile it's compared to a butterfly's wings.

Pitre was a huge hockey fan, and became especially close with the Ottawa Senators after he began to share his story publicly and spread awareness about his disease.

Watson said the city would have to be "respectful" of the wishes of Russell, Ont., the township east of Ottawa where Pitre was from, before making any firm decisions.

People in the Township of Russell are sharing their memories of the 17-year-old 'butterfly boy.' 0:47

Brave and inspiring

Also on Wednesday, dozens of people signed three books of condolences set up at various locations around the township.

Many of the messages spoke of how Pitre's bravery in the face of such a difficult, agonizing disease had served as an inspiration.

"I had the chance to meet him a few times. We would call him 'Johnny Boy' in conversation. So I just wrote 'Rest in peace, Johnny Boy,'" said Chantale Mercier, communications officer for the township.

"Eventually I'll come back and write a longer, more in-depth message."

People will be able to sign the books of condolences at libraries in Russell and Embrun, Ont., until Saturday.