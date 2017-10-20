A personal support worker caught on video repeatedly punching an elderly man in the head will spend 90 days in jail.

Jie Xiao, 44, pleaded guilty in July to one count of assault in connection with the attack on 89-year-old Georges Karam, who is living with dementia.

It happened in March in the city-run Garry J. Armstrong Home. Karam's family said they had installed a surveillance camera after he suffered cuts and bruises to his face.

On Friday morning, Xiao was sentenced to 90 intermittent days in jail, spending 48 hours a week there, with 18 months probation.

Judge: everyone agrees jail necessary, but need to decide what length and means — @JudyTrinhCBC

He has to get anger and stress management training and cannot own a firearm for five years.

Justice Julie Bourgeois said Xiao's apology was sincere and remorseful and Karam's family wanted forgiveness, but caregivers must know that if they abuse their authority they must be dealt with accordingly.

She said Xiao has been fired and now works at a convenience store.

The assault was one of several that spurred Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to issue a blanket order to the City of Ottawa, demanding it come up with plans to improve its care home operations.