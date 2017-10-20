A personal support worker caught on video repeatedly punching an elderly man in the head will spend 90 days in jail.

Jie Xiao, 44, pleaded guilty in July to one count of assault in connection with the attack on 89-year-old Georges Karam, who is living with dementia.

It happened in March in the city-run Garry J. Armstrong Home. Karam's family said they had installed a surveillance camera after he suffered cuts and bruises to his face.

On Friday morning, Xiao was sentenced to 90 days in jail, served intermittently, with 18 months probation.

Judge: everyone agrees jail necessary, but need to decide what length and means — @JudyTrinhCBC

He has to get anger and stress management training and cannot own a firearm for five years.