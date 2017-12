Saturday's outdoor NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens might get loud, and not just because of the roar of the crowd.

Two CF-18 jets will fly over Lansdowne Park before the puck drops on Saturday, Dec. 16, for the NHL 100 Classic game. The aircraft will also fly over Parliament Hill.

Residents may hear the jets roar overhead, one after the other, around 7:15 p.m.