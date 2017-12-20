The nativity scene in front of a Bancroft, Ont., church is looking a little crowded these days, but that's just fine with the church's minister.

There are now two figures of Mary, each holding a baby Jesus while Joseph and the Wise Men look on in front of St. Paul's United Church on Hastings Street South.

The reason behind the unusual configuration is that the original Mary and child were stolen sometime overnight on Dec. 9-10.

While Bancroft OPP searched for the missing figures, some anonymous donor left a replacement Mary and Jesus in their place.

Then, in an apparent act of contrition sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the original Mary and Jesus were returned to the church.

OPP announced Wedneday they were no longer considering charges, but would still like to speak with those responsible for the disappearance, then reappearance of the figures.

The church is planning to keep both the originals and the replacements on display.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Rev. Lynn Watson wrote: "The wrold needs more Marys....to bear God to the world. This year there will be 2."