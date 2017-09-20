Ontario police have conducted more than 100 interviews in their investigation into the hit-and-run death of Jessica Godin. But six years after Godin's body was found, they are still asking for the public's help.

Jessica Godin's body was found in a ditch on Du Parc Street in Fournier, Ont., about 80 kilometres east of Ottawa, on Sept. 24, 2011.

Godin, 18, was struck by a car in a hit-and-run, police said.

She had been living at a friend's house in Fournier at the time and left the home at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2011. She was last seen alive between 7 and 8:15 p.m. in Fournier, police said.

The OPP has conducted 119 interviews but have not been successful in identifying anyone involved in or responsible for Godin's death.

But police said they want to remind the public that the investigation is ongoing and even a minor detail could be helpful.

The province is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.