#JerseyDay in Ottawa-Gatineau pays tribute to Humboldt

People across Canada are wearing hockey jerseys today in tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and their families.

National show of support for victims of bus crash and their families

CBC News ·
Students and staff at École secondaire catholique Garneau in Gatineau, Que., participate in "Jersey Day" on April 12, 2018. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

Here are some of photos from Ottawa-Gatineau, sent to us at CBC.

You can show us your jerseys by email, on Twitter or through Facebook.

Jodi Snider sent in two photos for #JerseyDay featuring her two kids and her dog sporting Ottawa Senators jerseys in support of the Humboldt Broncos. (Photos submitted by Jodi Snider)
(Sandra Beers)

