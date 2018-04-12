#JerseyDay in Ottawa-Gatineau pays tribute to Humboldt
National show of support for victims of bus crash and their families
People across Canada are wearing hockey jerseys today in tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and their families.
Here are some of photos from Ottawa-Gatineau, sent to us at CBC.
You can show us your jerseys by email, on Twitter or through Facebook.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/EppHVKtmuT">pic.twitter.com/EppHVKtmuT</a>—@Senators
#383 - Our city's First Responders are showing support for Humboldt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/PRPvhC4jr4">pic.twitter.com/PRPvhC4jr4</a>—@CCPSmedia
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sticksoutfortheboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sticksoutfortheboys</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> 🇨🇦💚<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lovefromAthensON?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lovefromAthensON</a> <a href="https://t.co/6fB8Q32oKB">pic.twitter.com/6fB8Q32oKB</a>—@LauraDeeves
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/lCrqvnNmP1">pic.twitter.com/lCrqvnNmP1</a>—@ECondra
Doing my part <a href="https://t.co/PIDYaIYb7J">pic.twitter.com/PIDYaIYb7J</a>—@Codrouge
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/9uQ9h0xBwA">pic.twitter.com/9uQ9h0xBwA</a>—@tracylager
<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Humboltbroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Humboltbroncos</a> #<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/RisELIDU3Q">pic.twitter.com/RisELIDU3Q</a>—@cdn69bikeboy
Le Service de la Sécurité publique de la MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais supporte l'initiative <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jersayday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jersayday</a> en hommage aux victimes des Broncos de Humboldt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a> - The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais PD is standing with you ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/policemrc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#policemrc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/outaouais?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#outaouais</a> <a href="https://t.co/XREDFSFOZ0">pic.twitter.com/XREDFSFOZ0</a>—@Police_MRC
Here is my son (7) getting ready for school this morning. He has been asking about the kids on the bus all week and has been sad for them. He was proud to wear a jersey today. <a href="https://t.co/nYh4lQ8w63">pic.twitter.com/nYh4lQ8w63</a>—@ErikWaddell
