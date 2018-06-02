Cyclist struck during charity bike ride has died, organizer says

A cyclist struck during a charity bike ride west of Kingston, Ont., earlier this week has died, the ride's organizer says.

Jeff Vervaeke of Waterdown, Ont., died Friday while surrounded by his family, said Gord Townley, the organizer of the 7 Days in May ride for Pancreatic Cancer.

The 42-year-old was one of a handful of cyclists taking part in the 1,200-kilometre journey around Lake Ontario that were struck May 27 by a car on Bath Road, west of Kingston, Ont.

51-year-old already charged

Townley previously told CBC Radio's As it Happens that the group had pulled over to the road's shoulder to tend to an injured rider when they were struck by a car trying to pass a van.

On May 30, Ontario Provincial Police said they had charged a 51-year-old man with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Napanee, Ont., that afternoon for a bail hearing.

OPP have not yet said whether the charges against the man will be upgraded.