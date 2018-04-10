Jeff Hunt stepping aside as Redblacks president

Ottawa businessman Jeff Hunt, one of the key figures in revitalizing Lansdowne Park and bringing the CFL back to Ottawa, will step aside as Redblacks president at the end of the year.

In a news release, Hunt is quoted saying he trusts other members of the organization to handle day-to-day operations of the business, including running the Redblacks, 67's and Fury FC.

He'll stay involved as a member of OSEG's board, an alternate governor for the Redblacks and governor for the 67's.

"I feel this is the right time for me to start exploring other entrepreneurial opportunities," Hunt said in the news release.

'I've had a lot of success'

"It's a great feeling when you help launch a successful business. I've had a lot of success with that over the years, learned a lot of lessons along the way, and I'd be happy to help other companies and entrepreneurs by sharing my experiences with them."

Hunt moved from his native Newfoundland and Labrador to Ottawa in 1983, founded a carpet cleaning company and later sold it to Sears.

He then bought the Ottawa 67's, who went to three Memorial Cup national championship tournaments in his first decade of ownership — winning as the hosts in 1999.

In 2008 Hunt partnered with Roger Greenberg, John Ruddy, William Shenkman and John Pugh to form the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which was awarded a CFL franchise and built the new TD Place stadium.

The Redblacks made the Grey Cup in their second season, won in their third season and hosted in their fourth.