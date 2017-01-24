The 21-year-old man accused of killing an elderly Gatineau woman, Thérèse Gauvreau, has been found fit to stand trial, but has been sent for more psychiatric evaluation to explore whether he should be found not criminally responsible, or NCR.

Jean-François Dupuis was arrested outside Gauvreau's home on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and charged with second-degree murder.

Jean-François Dupuis appeared in court Tuesday and ordered for further psychiatric evaluation assessing a recommendation for a verdict of 'not criminally responsible.' (Sketch by Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

Police found the body of the 83-year-old woman inside the house, but have released few details about the circumstances of how she died.

Dupuis appears to have a history of mental illness, according to Crown prosecutor Sylvain Petitclerc.

History of mental illness

"Obviously I can't give you all the details," said Petitclerc outside a Gatineau courtroom Tuesday. "But we do have some details that Mr. Dupuis had some problems, some mental problems before the incident."

Crown Prosecutor Sylvain Petitclerc said the accused Jean Francois Dupuis had a history of mental health problems. (CBC)

Dupuis has already undergone a five-day psychiatric evaluation to determine he is considered fit to stand trial, but the same report also contained information that led to a court order for further assessment.

He will now be sent to the Montreal psychiatric hospital, Institut Philippe-Pinel, for 60 days to determine whether an evaluation will recommend a verdict of NCR.

Usually the evaluation is 30 days, said Petitclerc, but because it is taking place in Montreal, the court wants to save time in the long run, by making sure there is enough time for a thorough assessment, so that he doesn't have to go back.

Police to share internal investigation of response delay

A neighbour of the victim, Ousmane Alkaly, told the CBC on the day Gauvreau's body was found that a man showed up at his home and began trying to ram into his bay window, as if in a trance.

Gatineau police have launched internal investigation into why it took 30 minutes to arrive at what ended up being a murder scene. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

It took police 30 minutes to arrive at the scene. Police have since launched an internal investigation into the delay.

Gatineau city councillors will get a briefing on police findings Tuesday. Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay with the Gatineau Police Service told CBC parts of that report will be made public.

"Normally it is not public but considering the nature of this investigation and considering the result — we have a victim who died — certain parts of this report will be made public."

Dupuis will be back in court March 24, once the evaluations are complete.