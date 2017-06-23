Ottawa's music festival season is well underway and this weekend offers music under the stars and above a stable, plus the wisdom of trees.

All that Jazz

Open your mind, your ears, and heart and dive deep into the multitude of offerings at this year's jazz festival. You can check out the headliners on the main stage in Confederation Park, but that's just the beginning.

There's also cutting-edge jazz and a fusion of sounds to be heard at late-night concerts at La Nouvelle Scène and the Tartan Stage at Marion Dewar Plaza, and cozy concerts in the plush seats of National Arts Centre Theatre.

Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield play at the NAC Saturday.

You can keep the evening going by heading over to the Lord Elgin Hotel for late-night jam sessions led by local musicians John Geggie and Roddy Ellias. It's the place to find unexpected pleasures and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations between musicians from all over the map.

"In some ways it one of the most exciting parts of the festival," said programming manager Petr Cancura.

"You don't know who they're going to play with, and it's also a place where they let their guard down, so they really go for it."

Kenny Rogers will be dealing out all his hits at the Ottawa Jazz Festival Saturday night.

And while his name is not synonymous with jazz, The Gambler himself, Kenny Rogers, is folding his cards and walking away from the table with a farewell tour and songs to sing along to all night long. He's on stage Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

WHEN: TD Ottawa Jazz Festival runs from June 22 to July 2.

WHERE: The main venue is Confederation Park, but there are concerts scheduled at the NAC, La Nouvelle Scène, Marion Dewar Plaza and the Mercury Lounge.

COST: Single day passes run from $50 to $70, and festival passes are still available. You can find ticket and schedule information here.

Down on the farm

Soprano Clarisse Tonigussi0:27

Music from Canadian women composers from across the country and through the ages will be heard in recital this Saturday as part of the Pontiac Enchanté concert series.

Toronto-based soprano Clarisse Tonigussi is on a cross-country tour performing vocal music by female composers from every province. Along with Ottawa pianist Jenna Richards, she will perform a repertoire of forgotten musical gems as well as works by contemporary composers. A new work commissioned by Tonigussi, written by Rebekah Cummings is having its premiere.

The concert will take place in an intimate space above the horse stable at Venturing Hills Farms in Luskville, Que.

WHEN: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Venturing Hills Farm, 440 Ch. Crégheur, Luskville, Que.

COST: $25 for adults, $15 for students and those under 18, and you can purchase them here.

Tree of Life

Detail from Margit Hideg's Ottawa 2017 community art project The Wisdom of the Trees. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Cantley, Que., artist Margit Hideg asked kids of all ages to contemplate the roots and branches of their own lives in a project she calls The Wisdom of the Trees.

In art workshops she conducted at Kanata's Beaverbrook Public Library, children as young as four, as well as retirees, employed paint and markers, to create their own "leaves" representing their family and community connections.

Kids of all ages were invited to express their sense of connection and community on mylar leaves. (Margit Hideg)

Arranged together, they've formed a giant tree of thoughts, memories and family histories. The project is part of Neighbourhood Arts 150, sponsored by Ottawa 2017 and AOE Arts Council.

On Saturday, the installation will take root at the Beaverbrook Public Library with a ceremony and an opportunity to create your own leaf, with the artist in attendance.

WHEN: Saturday at 3 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Beaverbrook Library, 2500 Campeau Dr., Kanata.

COST: No charge.​