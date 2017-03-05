Ottawa-based graphic artist Jay Odjick knows only too well what it's like to become dinner for a ravenous horde of blackflies.

"Living there, it's dense bush, thick trees. You know the way summers are. It's very humid," said Odjick, who grew up on the Kitigan Zibi First Nation in west Quebec.

"So you have those 16 cajillion blackflies and mosquitoes who depend on you to survive. And it helps you feel like you're giving back."

Odjick's latest project — when he's not tweeting out a word a day in the Algonquin language — is illustrating Blackflies, the latest children's book by Canadian author Robert Munsch.

Set on a reserve in northern Alberta, Blackflies is about a young girl named Helen, whose sister and father have been swept up by a swarm of the irritating insects.

The book was supposed to come out in 2018, but demand for Blackflies has been so high that the publisher, Scholastic, pushed it up to 2017.

Odjick drew upon his upbringing in Kitigan Zibi for the story — but says Blackflies should appeal to kids and adults across the country.

"This is a good, fun, funny story. It's kids battling bugs, using stinky bug spray. It's a good time," said Odjick.

"My style is a little more influenced by American comic books and Japanese anime. So you get some over-the-top exaggerated expressions ... people are going to dig it."

