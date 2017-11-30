An Ottawa police constable with a history of misconduct is facing more than a dozen fresh charges, including allegations he had sex with someone while on duty and sent sexually explicit photos using police-issued computers.

The new charges against Const. Jason Mallett, a former CFL player, are the latest blemishes on the officer's tenure with the city's police force, and could end up costing him his job.

Mallett was found guilty on March 2, 2016, of criminal harassment and was still on suspension when the latest charges were laid.

During a teleconference hearing on Tuesday, he was formally charged with 15 offences under the Police Services Act, the legislation that governs police officers in Ontario.

The new allegations include three charges of neglect of duty, two charges of corrupt practice, five charges of insubordination, four charges of deceit and one count of discreditable conduct.

The more serious charges arise from allegations of sexual encounters with a woman in the summer of 2014 and other "personal encounters with various female members of the public" in 2013 and 2014, according to a notice of disciplinary hearing.

Mallett, a member of the force for 12 years, is accused of giving "false, misleading or inaccurate" statements to two sergeants multiple times relating to his official duties, and performing unnecessary police record checks on members of the public and on fellow officers.

He also allegedly used his "character and position as a member of the Ottawa Police Service for private advantage" to approach a woman over a five-year period.

'Shocking and disheartening' actions

This is not the first time Mallett has faced internal misconduct charges. On Dec. 15, 2015, he was demoted to a second-class constable after pleading guilty to three charges under the Police Services Act for misconduct in his role as a school resource officer.

In that case, he admitted to failing to deposit two joints of marijuana he seized from a pair of 13-year-old students into an exhibit box in February, 2013. He also admitted to unlawfully arresting a student and then lying to a cell block duty sergeant to have the youth detained.

Hearing officer Supt. Don Sweet said Mallett's actions were "shocking and disheartening" and eroded the public's confidence in the police service.

It was at that sentencing hearing that Sweet warned a subsequent violation of the Police Services Act could result in Mallett losing his badge.

"Should he find himself in front of another tribunal for a similar set of circumstances it would be highly probable that the penalty sought would be dismissal," Sweet said in his written decision.

A follow-up hearing for his 2017 charges has not yet been scheduled.