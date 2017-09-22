Firefighters were busy battling three fires in Ottawa Thursday evening and Friday morning, and police say two of them were deliberately set.

The first fire broke out at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at 6236 Paddler Way in Orléans. Several people called 911 to report black smoke coming from the back of a two-storey home attached to another home by a garage.

Fire conditions worsened and a second alarm was announced to bring more crews to the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control and no one was injured. Damage is estimated at about $250,000, according to fire department spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set, and the Ottawa police arson unit is investigating.

Highrise garbage fire

Then, at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, fire crews were sent to a highrise apartment building at 2020 Jasmine Cres.

When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from a garbage room inside.

A second alarm was declared — standard procedure for fires in highrise buildings, due to the high number of residents — and the entire building was evacuated.

Crews managed to put out the fire quickly, but it took some time to ventilate the building of smoke and allow residents back inside.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is so far not believed to have been arson.

Stittsville fire

Then, at about 3 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial garage on Neil Avenue in Stittsville.

Crews managed to put the fire out quickly.

Damage is estimated at about $50,000.

Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set, and the investigation is now in the hands of the arson unit.