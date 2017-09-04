Jan Andrews passed away after falling down a flight of stairs at a friend's house on Aug. 27, 2017. (Facebook)

Jan Andrews, a well-known Ottawa-area author and storyteller, passed away on Saturday after a fall earlier in the week, her partner Jennifer Cayley confirmed on Monday.

She was staying at a friend's house when she accidentally fell down the basement stairs in the middle of the night on Aug. 27, Cayley said on Facebook.

Andrews sustained severe head trauma and was taken to the Civic Hospital, where she died surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 2.

"So the cancer didn't get her, she didn't fall off a rock face, just a terrible, terrible, stupid accident," Cayley wrote.

She explained that the week before her passing was one of the best of their lives together, including their first Pride parade and a party to mark Andrews' December appointment to the Order of Canada.

"Oh how I wish I could say it was a scam! But it isn't," Cayley told CBC News on Monday.

Andrews was known across the world for her colourful storytelling and her love of the arts. She covered literature from The Odyssey to children's books.

In recent years, she focused on telling her story of being a "70-something lesbian." In April, she told CBC Radio's Alan Neal about her journey with gender confusion.

Details on a memorial service have not been finalized yet.