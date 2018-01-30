One day after the country marked the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque in which six worshippers died, Ottawa police are investigating vandalism targeting a mosque in Ottawa.

Officers were called to the Jami Omar Mosque on Old Richmond Road in Bells Corners around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

'Hate is real. It doesn't just exist online'0:28

Sikander Hashmi, an imam in Kanata, visited the Bells Corners mosque Tuesday morning and said people arriving for morning prayers found posters bearing white supremacist messages.

"It's very unsettling to find messages of hate outside your mosque the morning after the country was marking the one-year anniversary of [the Quebec City] mosque shooting," he said.

The Jami Omar Mosque is located near the intersection of Old Richmond Road and Moodie Drive in Bells Corners. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Two recent shootings and the death of Nick Hickey, who was struck and killed by a driver now charged with second-degree murder, have led to calls for a neighbourhood watch in the area.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli, whose ward includes the mosque, condemned the vandalism on Twitter, and said it proves the need for a neighbourhood watch program in the area.