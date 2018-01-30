One day after the country marked the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque in which six worshippers died, Ottawa police are investigating vandalism targeting a mosque in Ottawa.
Officers were called to the Jami Omar Mosque on Old Richmond Road in Bells Corners around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Sikander Hashmi, an imam in Kanata, visited the Bells Corners mosque Tuesday morning and said people arriving for morning prayers found posters bearing white supremacist messages.
"It's very unsettling to find messages of hate outside your mosque the morning after the country was marking the one-year anniversary of [the Quebec City] mosque shooting," he said.
Two recent shootings and the death of Nick Hickey, who was struck and killed by a driver now charged with second-degree murder, have led to calls for a neighbourhood watch in the area.
Coun. Rick Chiarelli, whose ward includes the mosque, condemned the vandalism on Twitter, and said it proves the need for a neighbourhood watch program in the area.
Disappointed to see racist posters on our mosque in Bells Corners.This is unacceptable and we all condemn it.Hopefully another thing that can be prevented if we establish a strong Neighbourhood Watch Monday Feb 5 at 7pm Franco Ouest. Please come out—
