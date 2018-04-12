For your ears only: James Bond opera arrives in Ottawa

Kyle McDonald always knew it was an irresistible combination: the spy thrills of James Bond films, set to classic opera music.

"[People] were like, 'That will either be the worst show I've ever seen, or the best show I've ever seen — and either way I want to see it.'" said McDonald, whose opera James Bond: An Inconvenient Lie is underway this week at Nepean's Centrepointe Theatre.

McDonald plays the eponymous MI6 agent, who's been assigned to track down a beekeeping eco-terrorist bent on making the world pay for mistreating the planet.

In addition to donning Bond's famous white tuxedo, the Toronto actor also wrote all of the show's lyrics.

He told CBC Radio's All in a Day that he took the words from famous Bond movie songs — all of which are under public domain in Canada — and made them work with tunes from famous operas like The Barber of Seville.

Amy Seulky Lee and Kyle McDonald are bringing their opera James Bond: A Convenient Lie to the Centrepointe Theatre this week. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

"It's already tried and tested. People love it. It's all the music we know," McDonald said.

"I just changed the words and put it in a new show."

James Bond: A Convenient Lie runs today until Saturday at Centrepointe Theatre.