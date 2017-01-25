Warning: the following story concerning the trial of a man convicted of incest and indecent assault charges contains descriptions of events some readers may find deeply disturbing.

A 79-year-old Val-des-Monts, Que., man convicted of sexually abusing two of his daughters and fathering three children with one of them should serve 20 to 22 years in prison, a Crown lawyer argued Wednesday.

Speaking at Jacques Lesage's sentencing hearing in a Gatineau courtroom, the Crown argued for the longer sentence because of the nature of the violence, the length of time over which the abuse was committed and Lesage's apparent lack of remorse.

The Crown is seeking the maximum sentence of 14 years in relation of Jacques Lesage's abuse of his daughter Lucie Lesage, who first came forward to police in 2014. (CBC News)

Lesage was found guilty on Friday of three counts of incest and one count of indecent assault in relation to two of his daughters, 53-year-old Lucie Lesage and 49-year-old Nathalie Lesage.

Lucie Lesage told the court she was raped and sexually assaulted from the age of eight, and that she had three children by her father, the first when she was just 13. Nathalie Lesage said the abuse she endured for years ruined her life, and, like her sister, has battled PTSD and depression.

A charge of incest carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and the Crown argued the nature of the abuse against Lucie Lesage warranted the full sentence. The Crown wants six to eight years added for the charges related to Nathalie Lesage, to be served consecutively.

Defence lawyers said no punishment can correct the attack on the dignity of the victims, but argued Lesage's crimes stemmed not from a lack of remorse but a lack of understanding that he was causing injury.

The defence asked for a sentence of seven years in total: seven for the charges related to Lucie Lesage, and five for those related to Nathalie Lesage, to be served concurrently.

Lesage has already spent more than two years in custody awaiting trial.

No active cancer

Earlier on Wednesday the court heard medical evidence which showed Jacques Lesage is clear of cancer.

Nathalie Lesage and her step-sister Chantal Knippenberg both came forward after their sister Lucie's complaint led to charges against their father. (CBC News)

Lesage claimed Tuesday he was still suffering from cancer and had only months to live.

While Lesage did acknowledge he abused his daughter Lucie — after DNA analysis showed he was the father of two of her children — he has continued to deny he touched Nathalie Lesage.

He also denied abusing a third daughter who came forward, 45-year-old Chantal Knippenberg. On Friday the court found him not guilty of sexual assault and indecent assault in relation to Knippenberg.

Lesage is expected to be sentenced Friday morning.

Below are links to some of the resources available in the region for people in need of help: