Warning: the following story concerning the trial of a man convicted of incest and indecent assault charges contains descriptions of events some readers may find deeply disturbing.

A west Quebec woman who was sexually abused by her father for more than 30 years said she was rebuffed when she first took her complaint to Quebec's provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec.

Lucie Lesage, 53, was the first of three sisters to come forward with allegations of abuse at the hands of their father, 79-year-old Jacques Roger Lesage, of Val-des-Monts, Que.

She told a court she had been raped and sexually assaulted since she was eight years old, and that she had three children by her father, the first when she was just 13.

On Friday, a jury of eight women and four men found Jacques Lesage guilty of two counts of incest in relation to Lucie as well as two other charges related to one of Lucie's sisters.

Jacques Roger Lesage, 79, was found guilty of three charges of incest and one of indecent assault in relation to two of his daughters. His sentencing hearing begins Tuesday. (Supplied photo)

A sentencing hearing for Jacques Lesage begins on Tuesday.

During the trial Lucie Lesage said she didn't go to police sooner because she was terrified, humiliated and didn't know who to trust.

She said her father was a prominent man in the communities they lived in, and was friends with several police officers, who would come to the house to play cards.

Police spoke through intercom

​But she told Radio-Canada that in November 2014 she gathered her courage to tell police her story and went to the Sûreté du Québec station in Gatineau one evening.

'I found it all very cold. And hard to bring myself to go do the same thing all over again.'

- Lucie Lesage

"I had to ring an intercom," she said, speaking in French. "I asked to speak to an officer about denouncing … a sexual assault. They told me they don't do that, I had to go to the police station in the municipality where I lived."

Lesage said no one came out to meet her. Instead the person on the other end of the intercom asked her where she lived and where the actions took place and told her to go to the regional police force, the MRC des Collines.

"I didn't see anyone, it was just a voice," she said.

"I found this difficult. Already, to report sexual abuse is difficult, and then when you get to a place where you think you're going to be greeted, be guided, and then you're talking to some kind of microphone, no one coming to talk to you. I think at least they could have met me, said sit down, taken the time to tell me who to meet at MRC, to call ahead to MRC des Collines saying to expect me," she said.

"

Enter quote here - Source

."

Better reception from regional police

Lesage said she thought about giving up, but decided to try again and is glad she did.

She said MRC des Collines police welcomed her with warmth and empathy, and investigators took the time to reassure her throughout the process.

Nathalie Lesage and her step-sister Chantal Knippenberg came forward after their sister Lucie's complaint led to charges against their father. (CBC News)

After her story led police to charge Jacques Lesage in 2014, two of her sisters— 49-year-old Nathalie Lesage and Chantal Knippenberg, 45 — came forward with their stories of sexual abuse.​ Both women went straight to MRC des Collines police to see the same investigators with whom Lucie spoke.

Jacques Lesage was also found guilty of one count of incest and one count of indecent assault in relation to Nathalie Lesage, but he was found not guilty of the two charges related to Knippenberg.

Sûreté du Québec investigating

Kathleen Dufour, director general of the Outaouais's centre for the victims of crime, said Lesage's experience is not an isolated case, though she said it is happening less frequently as police become better trained to have a more welcoming attitude.

Dufour said experiences like Lucie Lesage's can have a chilling effect.

A spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec said Monday the provincial police force would respond to Lesage's allegation later on Tuesday, once it had taken the time to investigate what happened.