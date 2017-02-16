Former Gatineau priest Jacques Faucher has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest and 18 months probation for sexually assaulting three choir boys in the 1970s.

Justice Pierre Roger delivered the sentence in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday.

During the sentencing the judge cited a psychiatric report showing Faucher no longer had a sex drive.

Faucher had retired as a Roman Catholic priest in 2013 when Ottawa police laid 14 charges of indecent assault and gross indecency against him. The offences were alleged to have involved five victims and occurred between 1969 and 1974 in Ottawa.

He was found guilty on six of 14 charges involving three of the five victims.

The victims, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, told CBC News they felt justice had not been served.

Faucher served at 4 parishes, taught at schools

Faucher was ordained in 1960 and served at four parishes before he retired: Notre-Dame-des-Anges, Saint-Louis-Marie-de-Montfort, Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc and Christ-Roi.

He taught at the Grand Séminaire as well as several high schools, and served as a French language consultant, according to his profile with the Archdiocese of Ottawa.

When Faucher was convicted in March 2016, the Archidiocese issued a statement saying Faucher's suspension from the ministry and prohibition from representing himself as a priest would continue "indefinitely."