Organizers of an upcoming Italian-Canadian celebration to mark Canada's 150th birthday say they'll be removing the words "beauty contest" from their posters after receiving criticism — but won't be dropping the competition in question.

The Miss Bella contest — "bella" is the Italian word for beautiful — is scheduled to take place April 7 at Sala San Marco in the city's Little Italy neighbourhood as part of a charity fundraiser.

The poster for the event shows two women, one dressed in the Italian flag and one draped in the Canadian maple leaf, along with the words "beauty contest." It also promises a dinner show featuring an Italian performance troupe.

A poster for the 'Miss Bella' beauty contest at Sala San Marco in Ottawa. (Simon Gardiner/CBC)

The event is being put on by the Calabria Cultural Association, according to the poster.

Holding a beauty pageant in 2017 is in "bad taste" and does nothing to recognize the professional achievements of 21st-century women, said Trina Costantini-Powell, president of the local chapter of the National Congress of Italian-Canadians.

Costantini-Powell said she became aware of the poster at a community meeting earlier this week where it was shared and commented on.

"A lot of people looked at it and said, 'Really? In this day and age?'" Costantini-Powell told CBC News. "It took many of us aback, many of the women around the table."

'It's incredulous'

Costantini-Powell said her concerns over the poster's demeaning message were hers alone and not the opinion of the congress. But she said she would be bringing the issue before the organization's national board when it meets in April.

"It's incredulous, because there are so many opportunities for women these days," she said. "Women shouldn't just be looked upon as beauty contest winners."

Angelo Filoso said that new posters will be printed and that the intent was never to "discriminate against women." (CBC)

Angelo Filoso, one of the organizers, said they are planning to reprint the posters after hearing about the complaints.

The Miss Bella competition is intended to find an "ambassador" from the local Italian-Canadian community, not to "discriminate against women," Filoso said Friday.

"The intent is to raise funds for charity, period," Filoso said.

"There are a lot of pageants in the world. So you know, we didn't know any better. But if it offends the local community here, we're going to change the name of it. Period."

The crowning of Miss Bella will still go ahead, organizers said.

Sala San Marco, the venue where the event is being held, refused to comment.