The two men who stabbed Issaiah Clachar to death in a drug dispute will spend another four years behind bars, a judge decided at their sentencing hearing in Ottawa Friday.

Clachar, 17, was stabbed eight times outside an apartment building at 2000 Jasmine Cres. on Sept. 20, 2015, after he refused to pay Keanu Croteau $800 for marijuana he was planning to sell himself.

Croteau, 20, and Mohamad Hamade, 27, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October. The pair sat silently in the prisoner's box while the judge spoke. Both were dressed in black dress shirts and had buzz cuts.

When handing down his sentence, Justice Kevin Phillips called Clachar's death "brutal and senseless," and said the level of violence used was "extraordinary."

The day before he was killed, Clachar took the marijuana from Croteau's girlfriend without paying. Croteau and Hamade then found Clachar's car and took revenge by slashing its tires.

They then waited for him and two friends to appear in the parking lot and drove up to meet them.

Croteau and Hamade had the upper hand

Clachar was a willing combatant to an extent because he had armed himself with a pellet gun, said Phillips.

It was Clachar who first pulled out that pellet gun and shot Croteau in the forehead, Phillips said. But the judge added it was quickly apparent Croteau and Hamade, armed with knives, had the upper hand.

Clachar suffered eight stab wounds, including four to his chest and two to his back. His friend also suffered a stab wound to his stomach that punctured his liver.

The pair abandoned their car and took off running but were quickly found by a police canine unit at a nearby golf course.

Phillips said while it was impossible to tell whether Croteau or Hamade inflicted the deadly wound, they were both clearly responsible for the overall result.

Credit for time served

Because both men pleaded guilty, took responsibility and showed remorse, Phillips sentenced them each to eight years behind bars, minus time served — 42 months for Hamade and 43 months for Croteau — because of extenuating circumstances involving lockdowns at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre and the central east correctional centre in Lindsay, Ont.

That means each will serve another 4½ years in prison. They were also sentenced to two years each for aggravated assault, which will be served concurrently with their sentence.

Croteau and Hamade were also banned from possessing weapons for life and must submit a DNA sample.

Caroline Letourneau's victim impact statement about the death of her son Issaiah Clachar left a particular impression, the judge in the case said. (CBC Ottawa)

Judge struck by victim impact statement

A couple of small gasps could be heard in the courtroom when the sentences were read out.

Phillips said he was particularly struck by the victim impact statement from Clachar's mother, Caroline Letourneau, who'd said there was no worse nightmare for a parent than to lose her child.

Outside the courthouse, Michelle O'Doherty, one Croteau's lawyers, called the sentence appropriate.

"This is something that's obviously going to be weighing on both Mr. Croteau and Mr. Hamade's minds for the rest of their lives," she said.

"I mean, I'm sure a day that a day won't go by that they don't think about what happened and recognize the loss that they've caused to Mr. Clachar's family."

The Crown had been seeking a 10-year sentence, minus time served.