A Gatineau man convicted of terror-related offences will serve nine months in jail for threatening his former girlfriend.

In June, Ismael Habib was found guilty of three of four charges involving his former girlfriend in a case unrelated to the terrorism charges.

The court found he had psychologically harassed her, forced her to wear a hijab and quit her job and threatened to kill her if she reported anything to police.

​The Crown had originally sought a sentence of 15 to 17 months.

Terrorism sentencing to follow

Habib is currently awaiting sentencing for attempting to leave Canada to participate in terrorist activity.

Police arrested him in February 2016, following an RCMP investigation that included an undercover operation.

During the ​trial, it was revealed that Habib told an RCMP officer, who was posing as a crime boss, that it was his "duty" to fight with ISIS in Syria.

He was found guilty in June. His sentencing for the terrorism conviction is set to take place Friday.