Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) is warning asylum seekers not to fall for an extortion scam that demands payment in iTunes cards or bitcoin.

The IRB has printed posters in six languages warning refugees about the scammers, who threaten their targets with deportation if they don't pay up.

'It was still scary to have someone say they'll be deported in two hours if they don't pay up.' - Louisa Taylor, Refugee 613

"They're asking asylum claimants for money, saying that there's a pending investigation and they owe money to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, and to pretty much pay up," said the IRB's Line Guibert-Wolff.

Guibert-Wolff said the IRB first learned of the scam in December. She said refugee claimants were contacted by phone or email by people claiming to represent either the RCMP or the IRB. Some were instructed to pay in cash, while others were ordered to use iTunes cards or bitcoin.

She said a pending investigation prevents her from speaking in detail about the amounts the scammers demanded, or about how they were able to obtain claimants' phone numbers and email addresses.

140 targeted since August

Guibert-Wolff said the IRB became aware in December of 140 asylum seekers who had been targeted by the scammers since last August, though it's believe none actually made the payments.

She said the IRB has been working with the RCMP in its investigation.

Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada spokesperson Line Guibert-Wolff said the Board is aware of 140 refugee claimants targeted by scammers since August 2017. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Louisa Taylor, director of Ottawa support group Refugee 613, said her organization has heard from refugees contacted by people claiming to represent the IRB.

"They knew it was a fraud," Taylor said. "But it was still scary to have someone say they'll be deported in two hours if they don't pay up."

In December the Competition Bureau issued a similar warning, describing an extortion scam that hinged on iTunes gift cards.

"You receive an alarming call from someone who claims to be from the government. They say that something went horribly wrong and that the only way out of this mess is to pay the money you owe as soon as possible. They convince you that the fastest way to get the money is to pay them with iTunes gift cards," read the warning.

Warning signs

The Competition Bureau said extortion scams are generally on the rise, and reminded people that no legitimate institution demands payment in iTunes gift cards.

The Bureau also warned retailers selling iTunes gift cards to look out for customers who:

Purchase more than $1,000 worth of cards.

Look scared or in a hurry.

Are either speaking on their phones or checking them repeatedly during the transaction.

The Canadian Council for Refugees has also warned its members, making copies of the IRB poster available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Farsi and Hindi.

Guibert-Wolff said anyone who suspects they've fallen victim to the scam should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.