Ottawa company Instant Pot is recalling of one of its cookers, because of concerns there is a risk of overheating, which can be a fire hazard.
The company is recalling the Gem 65 8-in-1 with batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746. You can find the batch code on the underside of the device.
The company says a "tooling misalignment" during manufacturing has created a gap between the inner pot and the heating plate, which can cause overheating.
The overheating causes melting on the bottom of the product, which can cause a fire.
The company is advising anyone with the product to immediately stop using it.
You can return the unit to Walmart and get a free replacement.
If you're not located near a Walmart you can call the company at 1-888-891-1473 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. or go online to www.gemmulticooker.com for information.