Ottawa company Instant Pot is recalling of one of its cookers, because of concerns there is a risk of overheating, which can be a fire hazard.

The company is recalling the Gem 65 8-in-1 with batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746. You can find the batch code on the underside of the device.

Customers can look at the bottom of their units for the model number that will indicate if it is part of the recall. (Supplied )

The company says a "tooling misalignment" during manufacturing has created a gap between the inner pot and the heating plate, which can cause overheating.

The overheating causes melting on the bottom of the product, which can cause a fire.

The company is advising anyone with the product to immediately stop using it.

You can return the unit to Walmart and get a free replacement.

If you're not located near a Walmart you can call the company at 1-888-891-1473 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. or go online to www.gemmulticooker.com for information.