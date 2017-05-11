The province has called an inquest into an Ottawa man's suicide in his cell at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre last year.

Yousef Hussein was found dead in the jail on April 12, 2016. He was awaiting trial after being arrested in 2014 on a number of charges including six counts of sexual assault. He was 27.

Dr. David Eden, the regional supervising coroner for inquests with the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, formally announced the inquest Tuesday.

The inquest will examine the events surrounding Hussein's death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths, according to a news release from the province.

In the lead-up to his death, Hussein's family said he told them he was suicidal, and said Hussein's wife notified authorities.

Details about where and when the inquest will take place are not yet available. Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion will preside as the inquest coroner.