An inquest will be held into the death of an inmate who died last year at a Kingston,Ont., correctional facility, the coroner's office announced today.

Richard Foster, 63, was serving an indeterminate sentence at Collins Bay Institution for drug possession, manslaughter and second-degree murder at the time of his death.

Foster was found unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 3, 2016, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Staff performed CPR and emergency services were called, but he could not be resuscitated.

The inquest is scheduled to begin March 1, 2017, in Napanee, Ont.