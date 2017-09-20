The province has launched an inquest into the death of a man at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre.

Justin St. Amour, 31, died in hospital on Dec. 8, 2016 after he had been transferred from the facility. Paul Champ, the lawyer representing St. Amour's family, said St. Amour had hanged himself.

Louise McNaughton-Filion, the supervising coroner for Ottawa, announced the inquest Wednesday. According to the province, investigations are mandatory for deaths in detention centres.

Events surrounding his death will be examined, and a news release said recommendations could be made to prevent similar deaths in the future.

St. Amour was being held in remand and had not been convicted of a crime at the time of his death, Champ had previously told CBC News.

St. Amour suffered from schizophrenia and had been on suicide watch at the detention centre, Champ said.

His mother Laureen St. Amour told CBC News in an earlier interview that her son had been living on the street for a decade before he was arrested for threatening his disability support worker.