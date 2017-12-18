Ontario's coroner's office announced Monday it will launch an inquest into the death of a construction worker who was killed while working on Highway 17 in Renfrew County last year.

Daniel Milton, 42, was working on the south shoulder of the highway in a construction zone near Arnprior, Ont., on April 25, 2016, when a 2010 Jeep Patriot crossed the median in the road and struck him, another construction worker and two construction vehicles.

Milton, of Northbrook, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other worker was seriously injured and sent to hospital.

The two people in the SUV were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The inquest will examine the events surrounding his death and the jury might make recommendations to prevent similar deaths, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

A date for the inquest has not yet been scheduled.

The OPP and the Ministry of Labour both launched separate investigations into the collision.