Skip to Main Content
Inquest announced into the death of inmate at Ottawa jail

Notifications

Inquest announced into the death of inmate at Ottawa jail

An inquest will be held into the 2016 death of an inmate at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre, the supervising coroner announced today.

Yousef Hussein was awaiting trial on sexual assault charges when he died

CBC News ·
An inquest will be held into the death of Yousef Hussein, who died at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre in 2016. (Facebook)

An inquest will be held into the 2016 death of an inmate at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre, the supervising coroner announced today.

The inquest is expected to investigate the death of 27-year-old Yousef Mohammed Hussein, who took his own life on Apr. 12, 2016, according to a press release.  

Hussein had been charged with six counts of sexual assault after a series of attacks in Ottawa. At the time of his death, he had waited two years to go to trial, his family said. 

Hussein had been living on Ottawa on an expired student visa at the time of his arrest, police said. The alleged assaults took place between August 2012 and October 2013. 

Approximately 21 witnesses are expected to testify at the inquest, which will last five days, the release said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us