Inquest announced into the death of inmate at Ottawa jail

An inquest will be held into the 2016 death of an inmate at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre, the supervising coroner announced today.

The inquest is expected to investigate the death of 27-year-old Yousef Mohammed Hussein, who took his own life on Apr. 12, 2016, according to a press release.

Hussein had been charged with six counts of sexual assault after a series of attacks in Ottawa. At the time of his death, he had waited two years to go to trial, his family said.

Hussein had been living on Ottawa on an expired student visa at the time of his arrest, police said. The alleged assaults took place between August 2012 and October 2013.

Approximately 21 witnesses are expected to testify at the inquest, which will last five days, the release said.