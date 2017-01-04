One person has died as influenza season continues in Ottawa.

From Sept. 1 to Jan. 3 there were 115 confirmed cases of influenza in the city, according to Ottawa Public Health.

In the same time frame last season, there were only 21 cases, but that season got started "much later" than usual, OPH said in a news release.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, the public health agency had administered 7,286 influenza vaccines and distributed 256,608 doses to physicians and other health care providers. Pharmacies were supplied by their own distributors this season.

Last season, OPH administered 10,588 doses and distributed 379,113, which included pharmacies.

The flu shot is still available at OPH clinics for children under five and their families until the end of January, as well as through physicians and participating pharmacies until February/March.