The Indiana Legislature has approved a bill to effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing.

The measure comes after news reports last fall about an Ottawa woman who had major complications from getting an eye tattooed purple.

Catt Gallagher's right eye became swollen and leaked ink after the procedure known as scleral pigmentation, where diluted ink is injected into the top layer of an eye.

She was still in pain and required constant eye drops in late November, when she last spoke to CBC News.

Under the Indiana proposal, tattooists would be prohibited from colouring the whites of an individual's eyes.

An exception would be made for procedures done by licensed health-care professionals.

The bill imposes a fine of up to $10,000 per violation.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus of Indianapolis. He said he's not aware of any problems in Indiana.

The legislation was sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk on Thursday following an 82-11 House vote. It was previously approved by the Senate.

Oklahoma is the only other state with a similar law. Ontario added an eyeball tattoo ban to a patient protection bill, which passed in December.