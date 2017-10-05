Both Ottawa and Gatineau police are searching for potential victims of a man accused of committing indecent acts in front of women.

On Friday, a Gatineau man was arrested after two incidents were reported in Hull's Mont-Bleu district.

Gatineau police said a man approached two young women in one instance and one woman in another incident. The man spoke English and allegedly offered them money to watch him masturbate.

Ottawa police said they were also investigating a similar situation two weeks earlier on Sept. 13 when a man driving a white Ford van approached a woman who was walking in the area of Chapel Street and Templeton Street. Police said he allegedly offered her money to watch him masturbate.

Gatineau police said they believe there could be other victims from earlier in the summer. They said the accused may also have used another car, a black Ford Fusion.

A 26-year-old man is charged with criminal harassment and committing an indecent act in Ottawa and is also charged with exhibitionism and committing indecent acts in Gatineau.