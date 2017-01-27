Warning: the following story concerning the trial of a man convicted of incest and indecent assault charges contains descriptions of events some readers may find deeply disturbing.

A Gatineau judge is expected to hand down a sentence this morning to a 79-year-old west Quebec man convicted of sexually abusing two of his daughters for years and fathering three children with one of them.

Jacques Lesage of Val-des-Monts., Que., was found guilty last Friday of three counts of incest and one count of indecent assault in relation to two of his daughters, 53-year-old Lucie Lesage and 49-year-old Nathalie Lesage.

Crown lawyers have asked Superior Court Justice Michel Pennou for a 20-to-22-year prison sentence for Jacques Lesage, arguing it was warranted by the nature of the violence, the decades of abuse committed against Lucie Lesage, and his apparent lack of remorse.

Defence lawyer Antonio Cabral has said the Crown's proposal would be the most severe sentence handed down for incest in Canada, and is instead arguing for a seven-year sentence, owing to Jacques Lesage's age and poor health.

A charge of incest carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Daughter had 3 children by father

Lucie Lesage had told the court that she experienced more than 30 years of at-times constant sexual abuse, beginning when she was eight years old.

She said her father kept her in a constant state of fear, and told her if she told anyone about the abuse, the police would take her from her family.

She had three children by him, the first when she was just 13 years old.

In her victim impact statement, Lucie Lesage said that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression and has never been able to have a normal relationship.

It wasn't until her mother had died and Lesage was an adult that she confided in one of her sisters, finding the courage to come forward to police in 2014.

She advised all abuse victims not to stay quiet.

"Don't hesitate," she said in French in an interview outside the courthouse. "Don't hesitate to denounce those who are trying to keep [their abuse] a secret."

Nathalie Lesage, left, with her sister Lucie Lesage. The two women both want to see their father Jacques punished for the years of sexual abuse he inflicted on them. (Radio-Canada)

2nd daughter left home as teen

After Lucie Lesage went to police, her sister Nathalie Lesage followed suit.

Nathalie Lesage told the court her father first molested her when she was five years old and first raped her when she was eight. She described a childhood spent in a state of perpetual panic, one that lasted until she left home as a teenager.

She said the abuse she endured ruined her life, and that she too battled PTSD and depression.

She told the court she wanted her father to get the maximum sentence.

Lesage continues to deny some claims

In his own statement, Jacques Lesage continued to deny he had ever touched Nathalie, but acknowledged he abused Lucie.

He also denied abusing a third daughter who came forward, 45-year-old Chantal Knippenberg. Last Friday the court found him not guilty of sexual assault and indecent assault in relation to Knippenberg.

Jacques Lesage has been incarcerated since he was first charged in 2014, and still faces two separate charges related to another victim: one charge of sexual assault and another charge of sexual interference with a minor.

Below are links to some of the resources available in the region for people in need of help: