Ottawa police allege a driver was impaired by drugs when his vehicle veered into the wrong lane on Fallowfield Road on Jan. 20, striking another car head-on and killing the other driver, 17-year-old Craig Duncan.

Emergency crews were called to Fallowfield Road near Eagleson and Shea roads at around 7 p.m. after the two vehicles collided.

Firefighters had to extract people from both of the vehicles. One of the vehicles had flipped onto its side.

One person, Duncan, died in the crash, and his passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have charged a 31-year-old man of Ottawa with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impairment via drugs causing death, and impairment via drugs causing bodily harm.

The man appeared in court Wednesday.