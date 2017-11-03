A 64-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged with impaired driving after she collided with a patrol car in Gatineau Thursday night.

The police officer had already pulled over another motorist near Des Alumettières and Saint-Raymond boulevards when the crash occurred, Gatineau police said.

The patrol car had its siren lights on at the time, police said.

The woman was arrested and taken to the police station for a breathalyzer test.

She was also ticketed for failing to give the patrol car enough space, Gatineau police said.