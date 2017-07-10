A man charged with impaired driving and possession of narcotics had a six-year-old child in the back seat at the time, according to west Quebec police.

The 47-year-old from Cantley, Que., was intercepted just before 9 a.m. Saturday on Highway 307 in Cantley, according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

He was travelling at just over 102 kilometres per hour in a 70 km/h zone, police said.

Officers pulled the man over and found a six-year-old child in the back seat without a booster seat. They also noticed the driver was impaired, and laid criminal charges of driving while impaired and possession of narcotics.

He was also issued a $224 fine for speeding, three demerit points and another ticket for failing to have a booster seat, police said.

Cantley is about 25 kilometres north of Ottawa.