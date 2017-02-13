A 28-year-old man has been charged after his car collided with a Lanark County ambulance in Port Elmsley early Saturday morning.

He is facing three charges including impaired driving, driving under suspension, and driving as a novice driver with blood alcohol content above zero.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the crash on Highway 43 and Station Road at 3:31 a.m. Feb. 11.

Both vehicles had major damage but no one was injured, according to police.

The South Elmsley man was released to appear at the provincial court in Perth.