The number of people immigrating to Ottawa is continuing its decades-long trend of steady growth.

Newly released data from the 2016 census found more immigrants are settling in the capital region than ever before. While numbers are up in all age groups, the number of immigrant children under 14 has doubled over the last decade.

Ottawa-Gatineau's Indigenous population is also booming, but that could have as much to do with how people are identifying themselves as it does with how many have moved to the area. Nearly twice as many people are identifying as First Nations, Métis or Inuit compared to responses in 2006.

The census also determined capital region residents are increasingly leaning toward renting homes and apartments. Though the majority of the Ottawa's adult population owns their homes, the number now choosing to rent is increasing at a much faster rate than the number buying property.

Take a look at the infographic for a more detailed breakdown of the numbers.