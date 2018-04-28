Ottawa Centre MPP joins turf war over soccer pitch

The turf war over an artificial soccer field planned for Immaculata High School is heating up, with neighbours pondering legal action to stop it and now the local MPP and city councillor trying to intervene.

In a letter sent to the school Thursday, Ottawa Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi and Capital Ward Coun. David Chernushenko said they're "disappointed" the Ottawa Catholic School Board didn't properly consult the public about the $2-million project on the school's property.

"It is frustrating that an opportunity meant to benefit the students of Immaculata High School is progressing amidst such contention, as well as with such little consideration for the impact to the neighbours and the Old Ottawa East community," Naqvi and Chernushenko wrote.

They concede the school board has final say, but are urging school officials to reconsider.

"We feel that in this instance the voice of Old Ottawa East's residents have not been heard," the letter said.

'It's a nuisance'

Under the terms of the deal, Ottawa Footy Sevens, the city's largest recreational adult soccer league, would pay for the $2-million soccer field and maintain it. Multiple LED lights would be installed as well as a new track, with construction expected to wrap up by the end of the summer.

Some nearby residents are concerned about an increase in light and noise from the field, which recreational clubs will be able to rent from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Some neighbours are considering seeking a court injunction to bring the project to a halt.

An overhead view of the existing field at Immaculata High School shows how close it is to nearby homes. (Submitted by Ottawa Catholic School Board)

Joanne Lostracco, whose family has lived just a few houses away from the soccer field since 2005, is concerned the bright lights will be "excessive."

"It really doesn't make sense in such a tight, small space to have loud noise and lights until 11 p.m. That's probably the most egregious thing from our community perspective," Lostracco said.

"It's a nuisance, and it is very difficult for young children to sleep. Many of us have young children. Many of us work long, hard jobs so we have to be up early, so going to bed very late at night and not being able to sleep will be problematic."

'It's not for the children'

Hanya Soliman, another neighbour who's spearheading opposition to the project, lives just metres from the field.

"They say it's for the children. It's not for the children, it's for a commercial entity to make money," Soliman said.

"We're not going to be able to open our windows, we're not going to be able to sit in our backyards."

She claims Ottawa Footy Sevens will benefit from the rental of more than 2,300 exclusive hours of field time after school and on weekends from April to October, whereas the school board will only get a fraction of the use.

Despite Naqvi's support for concerned neighbours, the school board isn't showing any signs of backing down.

In a letter to some of the neighbours, the board's law firm said the lighting and noise at the field will be governed by existing municipal bylaws. The firm, Nelligan O'Brien Payne, also noted the board has the right to maintain its property and does not need municipal approval.

CBC attempted to contact Ottawa Footy Sevens late Friday, but was unsuccessful.