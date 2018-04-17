The cleanup continues from the two-day ice storm that struck eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with thousands of people still without power and several schools closed for a second day.

Nearly four centimetres of rain and freezing rain fell at the Ottawa International Airport over Sunday and Monday, coating trees, sidewalks and just about everything else in a thick layer of ice.

That combined with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h to snap off tree limbs and fell hydro poles.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 32,000 local customers of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro Quebec and Hydro One remained in the dark, most of them east of Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa's Joseph Muglia told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning most customers should have power back by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Some schools, roads remain closed

Fallen hydro wires and poles have closed roads in Ottawa, including:

Southbound Hawthorne Road from Hunt Club Road to Whyte Side Road.

Fisher Avenue from Baseline Road to Trent Street.

Leitrim Road from Limebank to Bowesville roads.

Some schools are also without power and have had to close for the day:

Heritage Public School in Ottawa.

Manor Park School in Ottawa.

Manotick Public School in Ottawa.

Mother Teresa Catholic School in Russell.

Rockland Public School.

Russell Public School.

L'École élémentaire publique de la Rivière Castor in Embrun.

School buses have also been cancelled in Renfrew County.

Gatineau Park remains temporarily closed because the storm damage requires extensive cleanup, said the National Capital Commission on Monday.