Rescued owl family moved to Niagara Region

A family of great horned owls rescued after Monday's ice storm has been moved to The Owl Foundation in the Niagara Region for further treatment.

The female great horned owl and her two owlets continue to rest and recuperate after the mother owl was knocked from her nest by falling ice on Petrie Island during the storm, leaving her offspring stranded and without her protection for hours.

After being cared for by the bird rescue group Safe Wings Ottawa, all three owls were transferred to The Owl Foundation on Thursday.

Wilson Hum said birders in the area are very familiar with the great horned owl family, and had been keenly following the progress of the mother and her two babies on Petrie Island. (Wilson Hum)

On Friday, Anouk Hoedeman of Safe Wings Ottawa wrote in an email that the mother owl suffered some brain bleeding in addition to its concussion, which explains its loss of vision and hearing. But the owl is improving and they hope it will recover fully.

"If she's released, it won't be for months, I suspect. The little ones may have to be raised by a foster owl, and they'll probably be released either way in late summer, when they're ready to be on their own," Hoedeman wrote.

That would happen back in this region, she wrote.

"Any release would be in the area where they were rescued."

The rescue

Wilson Hum has been photographing birds for over a decade, and had been following this particular owl family's progress for about a month, as were many other birders in the Ottawa area.

The owlets were being kept in a box with a heating pad, in sight of their mother. They have since been moved to The Owl Foundation in the Niagara Region. (Safe Wings Ottawa/Facebook )

Hum spent some time photographing the birds on the weekend, and said he became worried about the owls when the storm hit.

"I had a feeling something would happen," he said.

Hum went back to check up on the birds around 6:30 p.m. Monday and was told the mother had been hit by falling ice around 11 a.m. and was taken into someone's home for care. The two owlets were still there, exposed to the wind, rain and falling ice.

Safe Wings Ottawa was able to recruit a tree climber to fetch the little birds. When the climber descended with the owlets safely stowed in a gym bag — with cushioning inside provided by towels from Hum's car — the small crowd of onlookers gathered at the base of the tree high-fived one another.

"It was awesome," Hum said, "Everybody's mood just changed."