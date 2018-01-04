It was — as Environment Canada aptly called it at year's end — the ice storm of the century.

From Jan. 5 to 10, 1998, freezing rain and ice pellets battered a wide swath of eastern Canada, plastering affected areas with heavy ice that toppled power and phone lines, trees, utility poles and electrical transmission towers.

More than 85 millimetres of freezing rain and ice pellets fell on Ottawa. An additional 108 millimetres fell on Cornwall, and 73 millimetres hit Kingston.

Farmers lost livestock and faced thousands of dollars in damage to barns and other infrastructure. Countless drivers ended up ditches because of slippery roads.

Families went days, even weeks, without electricity.

A worker clears layers of ice off the roof of the former Langevin Block building in Ottawa during the 1998 ice storm. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Rural communities in eastern Ontario and western Quebec — and the industries they depended on — were particularly devastated by the storm.

One Statistics Canada report suggested dairy farmers dumped more than 10 million litres of milk during the storm because processing plants shut down.

There were sugar bushes and apple orchards dating back generations that were either severely damaged or destroyed. Ontario's association of maple producers predicted it would take syrup production more than three decades to return to normal in eastern Ontario.

The storm was also deadly: 35 people died, according to Public Safety Canada's final accounting of the crisis. More than 900 were injured, and thousands more had to be evacuated from their homes.

'Hang in there'

Mike Harris, Ontario's premier at the time, urged people to remain calm — and promised that help was on the way.

"It's hard to understand, from the papers or the TV pictures, just how extensive [the damage] is," Harris told reporters, clad in a teal winter jacket as he surveyed one of those damaged rural properties.

"To those that we still have to get power to: in some cases, it is going to be weeks. But we understand the situation. We're doing everything we can. Hang in there."

Mike Harris speaks to reporters0:58

That wasn't always easy, however, for the thousands of people left in the dark to wait for assistance.

'I think it's good to be reminded once in a while that — despite our best efforts — we can't totally insulate ourselves from nature.' - Susan Johnson of Chelsea, Que.

Susan Johnson of Chelsea, Que., gave CBC News a first-hand account of how she and her family were dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

No power meant no functioning water pump at her home in the Gatineau Hills. So she and her family were driving to get water — or at least they were, until a large tree fell on their driveway, bringing power lines with it.

Johnson said they were sleeping in front of the fireplace to stay warm.

"I think it's good to be reminded once in a while that — despite our best efforts — we can't totally insulate ourselves from nature," she said. "But having been reminded, I'm prepared for it to end."

By the numbers

Stories and photos give one sense of the devastation the 1998 ice storm wrought, but so too do raw statistics.

Here are just a few:

Some 30,000 utility poles collapsed.

Some 1,000 transmission towers were felled.

Roughly 120,000 kilometres of power lines came down.

About 1.5 million people in eastern Ontario were without power at the height of the storm.

About 17,800 people were removed from homes.

One in five Canadian maple syrup taps ended up under more than 40 millimetres of ice.

Dairy farmers had to dump between up to $6 million in milk.

At least 700,000 insurance claims were filed by the end of the year.

Insurance payments eventually soared above $1.7 billion.

19 per cent of Canada's urban area was hit by the storm.

Heavily populated areas like Ottawa and Montreal, as well as smaller communities like Kingston and Cornwall, were hit hard by the 1998 ice storm. (Statistics Canada)

Largest deployment since Korean War

As well, Canadian Forces members from about 200 units across the country descended upon the hardest-hit areas.

They provided food and shelter, moved the sick and injured to safety, and helped hydro crews restore power.

Dubbed "Operation Recuperation," it was the largest deployment of troops ever to respond to a Canadian natural disaster.

It was also the largest deployment of Canadian military personnel since the Korean War. And while the bill would eventually come to about $60 million, for many communities, it was money well spent.

Former prime minister Jean Chretien steps off a helicopter and onto Wolfe Island south of Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 13, 1998. Wolfe Island residences were without power for days after the brunt of the ice storm passed through. (John Lehmann/The Canadian Press)

Canadians pitched in

"This task is so overwhelming we're going to be many, many days sorting it out," said then-mayor of Kingston, Ont., Gary Bennett, shortly after the weather turned.

Kingston ended up declaring the first state of emergency in the city's history, one of 57 communities in Ontario to do so.

The military wasn't alone in pitching in to help, however: Canadians from coast to coast sent money, blankets, firewood, and even power generators to those in need.