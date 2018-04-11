Major ice storm could hit Kingston-Brockville area this weekend

Environment Canada is warning a significant swath of southern Ontario about the potential for a major ice storm this weekend.

Special weather statements have been issued from Owen Sound to Brockville.

In the Belleville, Kingston and Brockville areas, the storm may start out as rain until colder air is pulled down into the region and turns it into freezing rain, Environment Canada said.

While there's still "considerable uncertainty" about what kind of precipitation will fall where, it has the potential to drop more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain in some areas.

Winds may gust up to 60 kilometres an hour, which could cause power outages, and the storm could also make travel dangerous.

There are no advisories yet for areas closer to Ottawa and Gatineau.