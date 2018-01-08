The freezing rain had been falling for days by the time Bob Chiarelli got the 3 a.m. phone call.

The power was out, so he dressed in the dark and got into the waiting police car outside.

Chiarelli had been sworn in as chair of the regional municipality of Ottawa-Carleton only three weeks earlier, before unseasonable rain and freezing temperatures coated the city in ice.

He arrived at the regional command centre, where experts had been monitoring the thickness of the ice as it built up on branches, waiting for the critical moment the weight would topple the trees.

Later that morning, on Jan. 8, 1998, Chiarelli called a press conference and announced Ottawa was in a region-wide state of emergency.

Bob Chiarelli, then chair of the region, declares a state of emergency for Ottawa-Carleton on Jan 8, 1998. (CBC)

"That was the start of the ice storm, which most observers would say was a disaster of historic proportions," Chiarelli told CBC News, looking back 20 years later.

1-800-NO-RESPONSE

Brand new to the job, Chiarelli found himself in charge of the municipality's response to a crisis that left thousands without power. His biggest problem was that he couldn't get in touch with the electricity provider.

"I had to call the premier and say, 'We can't get any response, on any phone, or in any way,'" he recalled.

At that point, Ontario Hydro — or Hydro One as it's now called — was receiving one call every three seconds from customers.The number became known at emergency headquarters as "1-800-NO-RESPONSE."

In the aftermath of the storm, Ontario Hydro was berated by the regional government for its handling of the crisis.

"There was a very poor response from Ontario Hydro," said Mervyn Beckstead, who was chief administrative officer for the region at the time.

Beckstead said the criticism hurled at the utility was justified. He recalled how — even after the power company brought a representative to Ottawa to work with the emergency team — she didn't have any decision-making authority.

It was clear, he said, that Ontario Hydro didn't understand the seriousness of the disaster.

Delay took days

Erich Neumann was already exhausted by the time the emergency was declared. He worked for Gloucester Hydro, repairing downed power lines during the first wave of freezing rain.

He expected to return to his bed in a few hours, but soon ice-coated branches started raining down around him, damaging lines his crew had just finished fixing.

"That's when we realised this would be days, not hours," Neumann said. "As it turned out, it was weeks and weeks."

Neumann said he worked two days straight without rest before getting some sleep at a hotel that was without power. That's when the second wave of rain hit.

Hydro linesmen Dave Rivett (left) and Todd Orton (right) install powerlines to a new pole near Kemptville, Ont., on Jan. 12, 1998. (Canadian Press)

Bill Bennett was coordinating the response for Hydro Ottawa as it became clear how dire the situation had become.

He said local utility companies lept into action when people started losing power in neighbourhoods across the Ottawa area.

Ontario Hydro, meanwhile, was still in Toronto.

While local crews had been working for days, a regional government report said Ontario Hydro didn't carry out its first inspection of the lines until Jan. 11, three days after the emergency was declared.

Bennett said an Ottawa worker offered to do an inspection for the, but when he arrived, he couldn't see any overhead lines in either direction.

"Sure enough, the whole pole line had broken off at the butt and was lying in the ditch and was now covered with snow and ice," he said.

"[Ontario Hydro] didn't have any appreciation until then of how bad it was."

In a statement, a Hydro One spokesperson said once workers were called in, the utility's restoration crews worked 16 hours every day for three weeks straight to restore power.

Take it from the troops

It was around that time the military was called in.

"We had to do it," said former prime minister Jean Chretien, who even lost power at 24 Sussex. "It was evident that they were needed."

It was the largest peacetime deployment in Canadian military history. The troops worked closely with hydro workers, clearing the way through fields, removing trees and helping repair fallen power poles and towers.

Cpl. Chris Mckee (centre) along with other members of the Royal Canadian Dragoons clear brush from roads in the east end of Ottawa during the 1998 ice storm. (Canadian Press)

But one of the biggest impacts they had was on the way the utility handles emergencies.

Hydro Ottawa and Ontario Hydro had emergency plans, but they only applied to disasters contained to one area. They weren't easily scaled up to cover huge swaths of the province.

Bennett said he watched some of the troops set up their emergency plan at Hydro Ottawa headquarters, measuring how they responded to the plight at hand.

The military was used to adapting their plans, Bennett said, and the utilities learned from that.

One of the first things that happened after Ottawa and the surrounding municipalities amalgamated was that a new comprehensive emergency plan was created for Hydro Ottawa, Bennett said. That plan is now practiced semi-annually, and includes coordination between Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa.

Bennett said that's one reason the city wouldn't face the same crisis if a similar storm struck the capital today.

"I'm not saying people wouldn't be out of power, but we'd be on it. And they'd be back on [the grid] more quickly," he said.

Ending the darkness

Hydro companies have also made a small fix that's made a big difference: they now prune the trees. Fewer branches means less risk of a storm damaging power lines.

Hydro One also said it's taken some big steps to avoid future catastrophes. It's replaced its power poles and towers with stronger materials so they're less likely to topple if disaster strikes.

Technology has also come a long way, Bennett said. One of the big problems his crews faced during the storm was figuring out which homes were without power.

Crews would fix the main line, but may not have noticed that service to homes had been severed by fallen tree branches. Workers had to go door to door to find out if the fixes worked, he said.

Now, hydro systems can ping individual meters to find out if the homes are powered up.

Bill Bennett is the director of business development for Hydro Ottawa. He helped coordinate the utility's response to the 1998 ice storm. (David Richard/ CBC )

In all, 1.5 million people in eastern Ontario were without power during the height of the ice storm. As many as 35 people died, more than 900 were injured, and thousands more had to be evacuated from their homes.

Bennett said the people in his industry still remember the 1998 storm — and that new technology, practices and partnerships mean the province should never endure darkness like that again.